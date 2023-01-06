Eucerin

Eucerin Dry Skin Intensive 10% W/w Urea Treatment Lotion – 250ml

Intensive moisturising for the treatment of dry, itchy, flaky skin conditions For skin conditions including: atopic eczema, ichthyosis, hyperkeratosis, xeroderma Fragrance-free Twice daily application Dermatological skincare For daily care of extremely dry, itching, scaly skin and aged skin. For the treatment of atopic eczema, hyperkeratosis, xeroderma and ichthyosis.