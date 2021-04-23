Eucerin

Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm 45ml

£9.00 £6.75

Expert skin care for very dry and even cracked skin - clinically proven to support skin regeneration. This water-free ointment creates the ideal environment to support the recovery process of dry, damaged or irritated skin. Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm is clinically proven to hydrate and support skin regeneration to aid the recovery of extremely dry, damaged or irritated skin. This water-free, paraffin-based formulation helps the skin by creating the ideal environment. It quickly creates a semi-permeable, protective barrier over the skin which maintains the natural rate of water vapour, thereby keeping the damaged skin moist and supporting regeneration. The active ingredients Panthenol and Bisabolol are also both clinically proven to support the skin's normal functions. It also contains Glycerin to moisturise and strengthen the skin barrier. It conditions and soothes the skin. It is clinically proven to be suitable for use on extremely dry, chapped, cracked or irritated skin caused by a superficial dermatological treatment such as laser therapy, a chemical peel or dermabrasion. Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm is also suitable for skin care use in Xerosis, occupational dry skin. Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Balm is well tolerated, gentle, non-acnegenic, non-comedogenic, odourless, and free ocolourants that could cause irritation or contact dermatitis. Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm is mild enough to be safe to use on babies. DIRECTIONS Apply Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm as frequently as needed on affected areas. Do not use on open, bleeding or wet wounds. INGREDIENTS Paraffinum Liquidum, Cera Microcristallina, Ceresin, Lanolin Alcohol, Panthenol, Glycerin, Bisabolol.