Hanahana Beauty

Eucalyptus Shea Body Butter

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hanahana Beauty

As Seen In: WhoWhatWear new packaging, same formula Need a jump start? Our Eucalyptus body butter wakes up the skin with an invigorating and energizing scent. Kick start your day with a boost of energy and hydration, while our mixture of butters and oils help moisturize, tone, and rejuvenate the skin. How to use: After showering or throughout the day, massage the Eucalyptus Shea Body Butter into your skin, for nourished and conditioned skin that keeps you feeling smooth + confident. Reapply as needed. Size: 6.78 OZ All Hanahana formulas are handcrafted in small batches by our Hanahana team with love. Our products are made in small batches to ensure quality. Color and texture may vary slightly from batch to batch. Click here to read our terms and conditions. Order limit of 4 per each individual item, orders that exceed will not be accepted.