Eucalyptus Lavender Aromatherapy Bath

This eucalyptus bag is very suitable for hanging in the shower room and bedroom. It is customized and can be personalized according to your shower size. The steam wrapped in natural hemp rope releases the scent of eucalyptus, making bathing more relaxing, pleasant and refreshing. For best results, please replace it once a month. The scent of lavender can last for a long time. The leaves of the eucalyptus are fresh materials and are packed in kraft paper bags after drying for 2 days! We have added a stainless steel shower hook and twine to facilitate hanging, and there is also a mini sachet for you! ☺ Shower steam releases the natural oil of eucalyptus and inhales the steam of eucalyptus: *Help clear the respiratory tract and sinuses *Helps to relax * Add cuteness to send to your bathroom *Choose the best eucalyptus leaves and lavender *This is a dry plant bag sizing: Small 15-18 Eucalyptus, 40g Lavender, Medium 16-20 stems eucalyptus and 50g lavender, 18-22 pieces of large eucalyptus, 60 grams of lavender, Note: 20XEUC contains only eucalyptus leaves (no lavender) Welcome, if you have any questions, please feel free to contact me, we will reply you as soon as possible. ☺☺