Sijo

Eucalyptus Cooling Comforter

$195.00

The Most Comfortable Comforter Ever Invented: Awarded as "Best Airflow Comforter of 2022" by Sleep Foundation. Ideal for sleepers who overheat easily under blankets and comforters. 100% Eucalyptus Lyocell inside out: Both the shell and fill of this comforter are made with 100% eucalyptus lyocell fibers from Austrian forests to maximize its breathability and durability. The shell is cool and soft to the touch, its sateen weave creates a luxuriously smooth and silky feel that is ideal for people with acne, rashes, and other conditions that cause sensitive skin. The fill is also made with 100% Eucalyptus lyocell fiber. It is naturally moisture-wicking, making the comforter an excellent choice for sleepers who sweat at night and those living in warm or humid climates. It has a lightweight yet fluffy feel that’s perfect for sleepers who want to stay both cool and cozy. 8 Loops on all corners and sides: To prevent shifting and bunching, the comforter features eight loops to secure it to the duvet cover – one on each corner, and one on each side. A perfect match to pair the comforter with Sijo eucalyptus duvet covers. Dry cleaning recommended to preserve the lifespan of this comforter and maintain an even distribution of fill.