Joss & Main

Euben Task Chair

$769.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Mixed materials refresh retro office style. Light beechwood frames a textural inlay of natural cane, with linen-blend seating of high-performance fabric set on a handy swivel base for a modern sensibility. Product Details Swivel: Yes Lumbar Support: Yes Tilt Mechanism: Yes Seat Height Adjustment: Yes Weight Capacity: 254 lb. Natural Variation Natural Wood Grain Color Variation (No item has the same grain color, finish, or wood knots due to natural factors.)