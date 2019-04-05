Search
Lonely

Etta Tri Brief

$50.00
At Lonely
One of our most comfortable briefs in flexible stretch mesh, a flattering and versatile shape. Provides medium coverage, lower in the waist. 72% nylon, 28% elastane (main) 100% cotton (lining) Sian wears 10B and small briefs.
