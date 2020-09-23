Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
AllModern
Etta Reversible Sectional
$2299.00
$929.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Wayfair
More from AllModern
AllModern
Mack Task Chair
$150.99
$133.00
from
AllModern
BUY
AllModern
Norah Armchair
$899.00
$328.00
from
AllModern
BUY
AllModern
Arviso Sled Coffee Table
$229.99
$189.90
from
Wayfair
BUY
AllModern
Dayne Iron Wall Planter
$83.99
$61.00
from
AllModern
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted