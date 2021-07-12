AG

Etta High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

An everyday classic with a curve-enhancing fit, these wide legs come perfectly cropped for a chic look that can be dressed up or down. Sleek enough to rival your favorite skinnies, they’re a pair you’ll want to wear on the regular — and thanks to their easy versatility, you can. - Stretchy midweight fabric - High rise - Wide leg silhouette - Cropped length - Medium wash - Zip fly with button closure