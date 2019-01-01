Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Cartier

Etincelle De Cartier Ring Pink Gold, Diamonds

$2990.00
At Cartier
Etincelle de Cartier ring, pink gold, set with an emerald-cut diamond center stone of 0.16 carats, and paved with brilliant-cut diamonds.
Featured in 1 story
34 Engagement Rings That Will Earn You A "Yes"
by Ray Lowe