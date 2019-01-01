Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Tech & Gadgets
ETHOS
Ethos Heavy Super Band
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Dick's Sporting Goods
Add resistance to a wide variety of upper and lowe... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
10 Workout Items To Buy For A Legit Home Gym
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
RSR
Docking Speaker With Bluetooth
$104.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Valfre
Chi-chi's Iphone Case
$28.00
from
Valfre
BUY
DETAILS
V-MODA
V-moda Crossfade Ii Wireless Headphones
$329.99
$249.99
from
Microsoft
BUY
DETAILS
Germ Guardian
Germguardian Ac4100 3-in-1 Air Cleaning System
$55.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tech & Gadgets
DETAILS
Lenovo
Thinkpad X1 Yoga (2nd Gen) (14") Laptop
$2129.00
$1229.00
from
Lenovo
BUY
DETAILS
Lenovo
Thinkpad X1 Yoga (2nd Gen) (14") Laptop
$2129.00
from
Lenovo
BUY
DETAILS
LG Electronics
Lg Nano 9 Series 4k 65 Inch Class Smart Uhd Nanocell Tv
$1999.99
$1499.99
from
LG
BUY
DETAILS
Roku
Roku Streaming Stick
$49.99
$39.99
from
Roku
BUY
More from Fitness
Yoga
These Are The Best Outdoor Yoga Classes In New York City
When the weather finally gets nice in New York City, it's like New Yorkers get released from a cage. After being sequestered to our apartments all winter,
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The No-Equipment Workout You Can Do In A Hotel Room
Staying in a fancy hotel room often means you have access to luxuries that you don't always have at home, such as a TV with cable or a bath big enough to
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
7 Running Jackets That Can Survive Spring Showers
What's a way to make running a little bit more challenging? Just add water. While some people enjoy the cooling mist of rain during a run, other people
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted