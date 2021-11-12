Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Urban Decay x Marvel
‘eternals’ Eyeshadow Palette
$65.00
$32.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A limited-edition eyeshadow palette filled with shades inspired by Marvel Studios' 'Eternals.'
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Decay x Marvel
'eternals' Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$32.50
$65.00
Nordstrom
NudeStix
Dark Romantics 6-piece Magnetic Eye Pencil Kit
BUY
$59.00
Ulta Beauty
KASH Beauty
Colour Trip Palette
BUY
£31.95
£39.95
Beauty Bay
Trinny London
Eye2eye Pot
BUY
£18.00
Trinny London
More from Makeup
Eylure
Luxe Faux Mink Gilded Lashes
BUY
$11.99
Ulta Beauty
L'Oréal
Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Red Lipcolour
BUY
$10.99
Ulta Beauty
Sephora
Black-owned Beauty Set
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
Urban Decay x Marvel
'eternals' Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$32.50
$65.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted