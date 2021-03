Capra Designs

Etch Pot

$179.00 $116.35

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Add some floral fun to your living space with the Etch Pot. Crafted with hand-etched patterns, this pot boasts symmetrical designs and a built-in tray so that you can directly pot your plant with proper drainage — no need to buy a separate tray. Note: plant not included