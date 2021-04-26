The Frankie Shop

Esther Western Pocket Shirt – Azure Stripe

€125.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Frankie Shop

Color: Azure Stripe Midweight cotton shirting fabric Highly oversized silhouette Striped print Pointed collar Enlarged western style pockets Button front closure Button cuffs Straight hem 100% Cotton Dry Clean The The Frankie Shop. Imported One Size Product Measurements: 22" Shoulder 54" Bust 30" Length Model is 175cm/ 5'9" wearing size O/S