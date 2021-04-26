United States
The Frankie Shop
Esther Western Pocket Shirt – Azure Stripe
€125.00
At The Frankie Shop
Color: Azure Stripe Midweight cotton shirting fabric Highly oversized silhouette Striped print Pointed collar Enlarged western style pockets Button front closure Button cuffs Straight hem 100% Cotton Dry Clean The The Frankie Shop. Imported One Size Product Measurements: 22" Shoulder 54" Bust 30" Length Model is 175cm/ 5'9" wearing size O/S