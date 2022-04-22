Latitude Run

Estelline 76” Long Reclining Single Chaise With Cushions

$259.99 $202.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Soak up some sun in streamlined style with this chaise lounge chair. Crafted with a steel inner frame, this rust- and weather-resistant piece is wrapped in black resin wicker with woven details for a tastefully textured look. A polyester-filled cushion with a removable water-resistant cover offers a bit of padding as you relax and unwind, while cushion ties ensure it stays put to do its job. The manufacturer backs this product with a one-year limited warranty. Assembly is required.