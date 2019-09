Astr The Label

Estelle Velvet Jacket

$148.00

ASTR The Label Sizing Chart Turn up the sass in this ASTR the Label&trade- Estelle Jacket. Jacket boasts a glamorous gold velvet fabricaton. Extended silhouette. Shawl collar. Long sleeves. Front patch pockets. Self-tie at waist. Dramatic side vents. Straight hemline. 82% rayon, 18% nylon. Dry clean only. Imported. Measurements: Length: 48 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.