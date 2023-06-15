Wardrobe by Dulcinea

Estelle Celestial Wedding Dress

"Estelle" is a two piece wedding dress, featuring a bodysuit with cape sleeves and an A line skirt, full of sparkling silver and gold sequin stars. The bodysuit has an inner sweetheart neckline made out of thick, lined, luxurious bridal satin in ivory, but the star sequined cream tulle ends way above, around the collarbones in the front. The back is fairly open, and the bodysuit is designed to be worn without a bra, as it has custom built cups installed. The gorgeous cape sleeves go all the way to the floor, but are absolutely no bother to handle, you can lift your arms wherever and dance the night away comfortably. The skirt is comprised of two layers - the same thick and gorgeous bridal satin on the inside, and cream tulle with silver and gold stars is the outer layer. Features a small train and is slightly gathered at the waist. Waistband is made out of the same ivory satin that's an inner part of the dress. The starry tulle is also available in black, and of course shape and design changes are possible, such as: closed mesh back, overall more closed back, no cape sleeves (sleeveless), or regular fitted sleeves. As all of our skirts, this one too can be done without a train, short, or a high low. You can find out more details about each piece by visiting their separate listings below. The bodysuit separately: https://www.etsy.com/listing/794623486/estelle-celestial-bridal-bodysuit-with?ref=shop_home_active_2&frs=1 The skirt separately: https://www.etsy.com/listing/808525469/estelle-celestial-wedding-skirt-bridal?ref=shop_home_active_1&frs=1 The black tulle can be seen here: https://www.etsy.com/listing/555907555/tamsin-black-dress-with-sequin-stars?ref=shop_home_active_1&frs=1 ************************** This two piece dress will be custom made to your unique measurements and in proportion to your height. After the order, we will reach out with our detailed measurements tutorials and will guide you through the process. We will need 3 months to make the dress. Please kindly do not order it any later than 5 months before the big day. If you need it rushed and do not actually have 5 months before the day - please contact us first to check if we are able to meet your deadline. ************************** We would really like to stay in contact with you throughout the making process of your dress, as we may need to ask you to doublecheck a measurement, or to take an additional one. So please kindly check your e-mail and/or Etsy account! Also do not hesitate to ask us any questions you have! The dress will be shipped to you via DHL Express Worldwide, please also give us your phone number for shipping either in the notes to seller section or via separate Etsy conversation message. The shipping is easy to track at every step, and usually takes 2-5 days to arrive. VERY IMPORTANT: In any case of time-sensitive order, please do let us know so we are aware of the date it's due. If you do not tell us, we cannot be held responsible for it being late. If you do inform us - we will take the responsibility, so it's worth letting us know! Photography by Vytaute Stankeviciene / Shoop.lt Edit by Indre Kuodiene / Photolikeyou Video footage and editing by Inesa Moliusyte / Nais Productions