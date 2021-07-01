Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-recovery Complex Serum

$159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

This deep and fast-penetrating face serum, now with Chronolux Power Signal Technology, reduces the look of multiple signs of ageing caused by the environmental assaults of modern life. Skin looks smoother and less lined, younger, more radiant and even-toned. Experience the next generation of our revolutionary formula—the most comprehensive Advanced Night Repair serum ever.