Urban Originals

Este Slouchy Tote Bag

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

**About Urban Originals** Taking a stand against animal cruelty and the leather industry's negative impact on our planet, Urban Originals creates stylish, luxe-looking bags and accessories out of sustainable, recycled materials. Endorsed by PETA, the brand's entire collection is certified vegan - ensuring that you'll feel as good as your new bag looks.