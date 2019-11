Essie

Essie Winter 2019 Nail Polish Collection In Knotty Or Nice

$9.00

At Ulta Beauty

Let it snow, let it snow, let it bow! You're feeling very merry this season as you know your gifts are tied & blue. While the holiday carols are making spirits bright, be sure to keep your gifts under wraps. Don't be caught on tape if you decide to sneak a peak under the tree. As you want no confusion if you've been knotty or nice!