Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Essie
Essie Treat Love & Color Strengthener
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At CVS
Your nails will never be weak, or dull, again.
Featured in 1 story
16 Spring Beauty Products That Are SO Cheap
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Formula X
Sheer Strength In Wondrous
$12.50
from
Sephora
BUY
Christian Louboutin
Loubiflash Nail Colour
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Gel Envy In Vegas, Baby
$7.99
from
Revlon
BUY
Deborah Lippmann
Chantilly Lace Nail Polish
$18.00
from
Deborah Lippmann
BUY
More from Essie
Essie
Gel Couture Top Coat
$8.59
from
Target.com
BUY
Essie
Matte About You Top Coat
$5.99
from
Target.com
BUY
Essie
Imported Bubbly
£9.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Essie
Essie Nagellack Nailed It
€7.99
from
Douglas
BUY
More from Nails
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
Makeup
Every Kylie Lip Kit Is Buy One, Get One Free This Weekend
If your Labor Day plans involve doing some fall shopping — for anything from transitional maxi dresses to a new brown lipstick — you can be prepared
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted