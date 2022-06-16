Essie

Essie Strong Start Nail Base Coat

Adore Beauty

Give your nails a boost with Essie Strong Start Nail Base Coat. Ideal for weak or brittle nails, this biotin-infused base coat helps harden and strengthen. Nails are reinforced against peeling, chipping and breakage, so you can enjoy your mani for even longer. Why will I love Essie Strong Start Nail Base Coat? Strengthening base coat Ideal for weak and brittle nails Helps to harden and reinforce nails Contains biotin Helps reduce chipping, peeling and breakage Clear formula Use under any Essie nail colour and top coat 13.5ml Use under your favourite Essie nail polish and top coat to help get stronger, harder nails. This clear base coat won’t alter the colour of your polish, and will leave nails nourished and strengthened.