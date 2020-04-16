Essie

Essie Saltwater Happy

£12.00 £10.80

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Dot Com

Essie offer a growing range of nail care products including nail colours, nail treatments and nail accessories. Essie offer an extensive range of nail polishes, nail treatments, nourishing base coats, shiny fast drying top coats and other professional quality products to enrich, correct, protect and strengthen nails for perfect results. The Essie range is pretty much a one-stop shop for all things nails. Salon quality products to care and massage your hands and toes, and colour up the pretty nails you'll find on the end of them.