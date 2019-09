Essie

Essie Nail Polish Kit White - 0.8oz

$12.99 $6.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Experience 4 different concrete glitter nail polish shades and enjoy our brand new crushed crystal finish.crush the late night scene with new essie concrete glitters. An essie first, crushed crystals leave a new texture finish for a look you'll want to rock at all your late night music scenes.use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish, and seal with essie top coat.Caution: keep from heat or flame