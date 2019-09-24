eternally cool. effortlessly chic. essie’s original beguiling jet black lacquer laces up a deep, dark and delicious look for a rockstar attitude with sophisticated style. • DBP, Toluene, and Formaldehyde free • provides flawless coverage along with outstanding durability • extensive color palette with hundreds of shades • America’s nail salon expert. since 1981 for a perfect mani: use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish and seal with essie top coat Caution: keep from heat or flame.