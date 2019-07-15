Essie

Essie Nail Polish In Cute As A Button, 0.46 Fl. Oz.

$7.45 $7.20

a juicy persimmon delight of a coral polish that adds an air of innocence instantly. fresh, soft and ripe for the picking. • DBP, Toluene, and Formaldehyde free • provides flawless coverage along with outstanding durability • extensive color palette with hundreds of shades • America’s nail salon expert. since 1981 for a perfect mani: use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish and seal with essie top coat Caution: keep from heat or flame.