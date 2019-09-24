Essie

Essie Nail Polish, Glossy Shine Finish, Ladylike, 0.46 Fl. Oz.

$9.00 $6.95

Buy Now Review It

etiquette, posture, protocol. did we miss anything? oh, yes, this elegant soft mauve nail lacquer. this dainty darling is just the thing for a proper manicure. • DBP, Toluene, and Formaldehyde free • provides flawless coverage along with outstanding durability • extensive color palette with hundreds of shades • America’s nail salon expert. since 1981 for a perfect mani: use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish and seal with essie top coat Caution: keep from heat or flame.