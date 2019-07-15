Essie

Essie Nail Polish, Glossy Shine Finish, Ballet Slippers, 0.46 Fl. Oz.

$8.78 $8.34

an eternal manicurist and fashion stylist favorite, essie's classic pale pink polish is graced with a subtle, sheer finish. this beloved award-winning essential is an iconic color for all seasons. • DBP, Toluene, and Formaldehyde free • provides flawless coverage along with outstanding durability • extensive color palette with hundreds of shades • America’s nail salon expert. since 1981 for a perfect mani: use apricot cuticle oil, essie base coat, 2 coats of essie polish and seal with essie top coat Caution: keep from heat or flame. Brand Story By Essie