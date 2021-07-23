Essie

Essie Nail Polish Gel Couture Gossamer Garments

$17.00

Two steps to flawless gel-like shine. essie gossamer garments is a sheer light pink with cherry tones. Long-wear doesn’t mean out of date. Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish is inspired by current catwalk trends. A specialised, curve hugging brush ensures that you can get an even coat without the extra effort. Designed to last for up to 12 days without chipping. Unlike gel nail polish which requires a lamp and painstaking removal, Essie Gel Couture is quick and super easy to apply and remove. Only two steps to a flawless, gel-like nail polish finish. Luxury is at your fingertips, without the hassle of salon appointments.