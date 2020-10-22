Essie

Essie Limited Edition Blue Moon Collection Nail Polish – 0.46 Fl Oz

$8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

you have a broom with a view so enjoy the spooky night, a full moon so stellar - spells trouble so work your magic before you take flight. once in a blue moon...payback's a witch, so brew your potion and spell out your wildest wish! be the change you wish to see... it works like a charm so make your dreams a reality!apply one coat of any essie base coat on nails. follow with two coats of essie original color. finish with top coatCaution: keep away from heat or flame.