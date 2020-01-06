Essie

Gel-setter Top Coat

$8.99

This clear nail polish topcoat wil give your nails gel like shine and can extend the life of your manicure and prevent chips when reapplied every 2 days Look to gel couture for gel polish like finishes; gorgeous at home application and easy removal; step 1: apply 2 coats of gel couture color; step 2: top with gel couture top coat for gel like shine plus protection Essie's salon quality nail supplies are all you need for a stylish manicure or pedicure treatment at home; from base coat to top coat; and shades ranging from iconic classics to trendsetting colors inspired by fashion For more than 35 years; essie has been a color authority and leader in nail luxury; committed to high quality standards with an award winning line of nail polishes and nail care products; america's nail salon expert; essie makes life colorful Use with essie gel couture in colors like sheer fantasy and fairy tailor for a chic; long lasting manicure or pedicure Product Description 2016 allure best of beauty award winning product. it's everything you love about gels, but in a perfect top coat you can use anywhere and everywhere. so, whether you're off to a desert island or dashing to your next meeting, now there's a little something in your beauty bag that can keep up with your go-getter lifestyle: essie gel.setter. bon voyage! • gel like color and shine finish • no lamp needed • easy removal • works with any essie polish for a perfect manicure use apricot cuticle oil, essie basecoat, 2 coats of essie polish and gel.setter topcoat Caution: keep from heat or flame. Brand Story after 31 years essie’s got the perfect combination for a flawless manicure!