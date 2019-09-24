Essie Gel Couture Sheer Silhouettes Nail Polish - 0.46oz
$11.49
At Target
there's no doubt your manicure will be desired in this sheer beige nude nail polish with subtle warm chestnut tones. (sheer)essie gel couture sheer silhouette is a delicate collection of longwear sheer shades, inspired by couture lingerie. of corset you'll feel like a confident bodice goddess in our curated selection of sheer shades. step 1: apply 2 coats of gel couture color to clean, bare nails step 2: finish with 1 coat of gel couture top coatCaution: keep from heat or flame