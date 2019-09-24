Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish - Couture Curator - 0.46 Fl Oz
$8.99
At Target
Your clear choice for clean. Ingredients these products are formulated without, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES). • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.