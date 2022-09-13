Essie

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish, Chiffon The Move, 0.46 Fl Oz

Dazzle on the dance floor with an elegant ivory nail polish with a shimmer finish - Chiffon The Move Gel couture is our long-lasting Longwear Nail polish formula in a 2-step system - Color and top coat essie Gel couture Longwear Nail polish - smooth, impeccable color Available in more than 100 couture shades Gel couture's patented swirl-stem and curve-hugging brush provides even color coverage and precise application essie is the go-to nail brand for salon professionals, beauty junkies, industry insiders, celebrities and fashion icons around the world - America's nail salon Expert, essie makes life colorful Standing along the water's edge with her sequins on the rocks, the Wave breaks beneath her gown and a light mist catches her cheek. She is the epitome of coastal couture. She walks into the Atelier at the bay for her final touch ups so she can get chiffon on the move. With her low tide, high slit she's ready for the sunset soiree of the season.