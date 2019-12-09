Essie

Essie Gel Couture Once Upon A Time Gray Nail Polish

$9.17

spin a tale of fashion romance in this icy blue with slate tones and live happily ever after. • up to 14 days of wear and instant gel-like shine in an easy 2 step system • quick application, easy removal • patent-pending curve hugging brush for perfect color coverage • use with gel couture top coat, sold separately inspired by a fairytale world where princesses dressed in couture meet their knights in shining armor. Our dreamy colors are sure to cast a spell on you. the magic begins the moment you slip it on. introducing the Essie gel couture enchanted collection. step 1: apply 2 coats of gel couture color to clean, bare nails- step 2: finish with 1 coat of gel couture top coat Caution: keep from heat or flame.