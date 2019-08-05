Nespresso

Essenza Mini Bundle Black

Sleekly styled to fit even the tightest countertops and smallest of kitchens, the Nespresso Essenza Mini is a must-have for any coffee enthusiast. This compact espresso machine opens up a world of rich coffee flavors thanks to its 19-bar pressure pump that allows for barista-style results right in the comfort of your own home. It perfectly extracts the delicate, smooth flavors and premium aromas of each coffee capsule during the brewing process, ensuring that delicious, rich taste you love. Serving up espresso in just minutes - just the way you like it - the Essenza features two push buttons, Espresso and Lungo, to keep operation a breeze. Alongside cup after delicious cup of espresso, Nespresso capsules are recyclable, while the machine itself includes an eco-mode for low-energy consumption along with an automatic energy-saving function, so you can feel good about using the machine on the daily.