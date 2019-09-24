Society Nine

A Muay Thai short that is properly cut to the feminine physique and enables her to train at her best, the Essentials Muay Thai Short provides versatility for your morning runs and your evening ring work. It features a moisture wicking inner liner so that you no longer have to layer in spandex shorts, and a hidden interior pocket on the waistband for your mouth guard in between rounds or for your keys when you're out on your run. The opening on the Essentials Muay Thai Short is designed to give the wearer full range of motion while offering full coverage. Key Features: Body: 94% Polyester / 6% Spandex Inner liner brief: 50% Polyester / 50% Recycled Poly 3.5" inseam, making it shorter than the Essentials Boxing Short (which is at 7"). The Essentials Muay Thai Short is built with shorter inseam for the sport it’s designed for. Hidden interior pocket at waist brand front for your mouth guard mid-training, or keys if you're out for a run Society Nine logo in metallic gold stitch at center front Sizing & Fit Kaleah is a high-level competitive rugby player and cross-trains in boxing. She is 5'6" and is wearing a size L in the mauve shorts. Michelle is a high-level Strongwoman competitor and cross-trains in boxing for cardio endurance. She is 5'6" and is wearing a size L in the black shorts. Fits true to size - no vanity sizing Sizing chart available here Available in XS-XXL