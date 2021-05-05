Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Union & Scale
Essentials Mesh Back Fabric Task Chair
$129.99
$89.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Staples
Essentials, a collection by Union & Scale™
Need a few alternatives?
Overstock
Cesena Faux Leather 360 Swivel Air Lift Office Chair
BUY
$85.49
$91.99
Overstock
SSLine
Modern Cute Desk Chair
BUY
$92.99
$97.99
Amazon
KandKCreationsLLC
Ash Hardwood Folding Table Desk
BUY
$299.00
Etsy
South Shore
Oak Camel Foldout Computer Desks
BUY
$84.99
Home Depot
More from Furniture
Overstock
Cesena Faux Leather 360 Swivel Air Lift Office Chair
BUY
$85.49
$91.99
Overstock
SSLine
Modern Cute Desk Chair
BUY
$92.99
$97.99
Amazon
KandKCreationsLLC
Ash Hardwood Folding Table Desk
BUY
$299.00
Etsy
South Shore
Oak Camel Foldout Computer Desks
BUY
$84.99
Home Depot
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted