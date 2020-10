Essentials Linear Tights

$35.00 $26.25

Buy Now Review It

92% Cotton/8% Elastane Single Jersey Imported No Closure closure Machine Wash Fitted fit hugs the body from hip to ankle Elastic waist Regular length Go with the flow. These adidas fitted tights follow every movement as your session picks up steam. Stretchy cotton feels soft on your skin. A vertical adidas logo stands out on the leg.