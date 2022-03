Good American

Essentials Fleece Shacket

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Heavyweight french terry Neon color is brighter than it appears in still photos Collared neck and long sleeves with button cuffs Button placket On-seam side pockets and flap breast pockets with button closures Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold or dry clean Imported, Mexico Style #GAMEA30130