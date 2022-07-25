Sigma Beauty

Essentials Brush Set

$89.00 $55.00

Details & Care What it is: A set of four essential eye and face brushes from Sigma Beauty designed with ultrasoft fibers for a high-performance finish. What it does: These high-quality beauty tools provide a luxuriously smooth application in seconds. Whether you're applying concealer or color-correcting formulas, sweeping on powder products or shading and blending eyeshadows, these brushes have got you covered. Set includes: - F76 Chiseled Cheek Brush: Carve your contour, achieve a concentrated glow or perfect your skin with foundation and concealer. - E28 Detail Buffer Eyeshadow Brush: A truly versatile eye brush, this elite beauty tool features a wide, rounded shape that's perfect for everything. - E61 All-Purpose Buffer Brush: This unique blending brush will ensure you always achieve a seamless finish. - F44 Powder Sculpt Brush: A fluffy, semiflat beauty tool that is the ultimate brush for sculpting, highlighting and applying blush. $55 Value Item #7122706