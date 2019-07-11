Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Tops
Eloquii
Essential Square Neck Tank Bodysuit
$49.95
$20.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
Essential Square Neck Tank Bodysuit and shop our selection of designer women's plus size Tops, clothing and fashionable accessories.
Featured in 1 story
Don't Sleep On Eloquii's Clearance Sale
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Baby Phat
Plus Size Baby Phat Graphic Thong Bodysuit
$19.89
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Reformation
Extended Sizesleah Top
$98.00
from
Reformation
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Faux Leather Tank
$54.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Faux Leather Tank
£45.18
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Eloquii
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Faux Leather Trench Dress
$129.94
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Belted Ribbed Midi Dress
$109.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Belted Mock Neck Dress
$94.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Relaxed Button Down Shirt
$69.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Puff Sleeve Wrap Front Bodysuit
$59.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Puff Sleeve Wrap Front Bodysuit
$59.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
R29 x ELOQUII
Mock Neck Puff Sleeve Top
$59.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted