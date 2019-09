Equipment

Essential Silk Crepe De Chine Shirt

£230.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Equipment's staple 'Essential' shirts have a classic silhouette that allows you to be more playful with prints, or color. From the latter camp, this one is tailored from silk crepe de chine in an earthy orange the brand likens to autumn leaves. Wear it tucked into tailored pants or loosely draped over your favorite jeans.