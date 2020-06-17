Kari Gran

Essential Serum Balm

$68.00

Nourish your skin with the versatile Essential Serum Balm. Luxuriate in the supple, smooth texture of this moisturizing face and body butter packed with organic oils including Rosehip, Camellia, Sunflower, and Jojoba. This moisturizing face and body balm is packed with organic essential oils, Sea Buckthorn CO2, and Arnica. Unique formula is finished with organic beeswax for a velvety finish that acts as a barrier to lock in moisture and nourish skin long after you apply it. Get hooked on the emollient, whipped feel of this organic body balm on your skin. A little dab goes a long way. Gentle enough to use as a face balm, and potent enough to soften the driest patches on your body. Ideal for dry, cracked hands and skin How to Use You choose how to use it. The Essential Serum Balm is very concentrated, so you only need a little bit to start with. Try it as a rich hand moisturizer, or as a soothing cream on extra dry spots, like elbows and heels or any area that needs some extra love. It’s the perfect finishing touch to an at-home pedicure.