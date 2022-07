Abercrombie

Essential Scoopneck Tank

$25.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Abercrombie and Fitch

Details Essential Scoopneck Tank Slim-fitting tank in our softAF rib fabric at the perfect 18" length, featuring flattering 90's-style scoop neckline and all-over ribbed detail. Imported. Body:95% Cotton, 5% Elastane Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Tumble dry low Low iron if needed Do not dry clean