Essential Oil Air Mist Diffuser

【BPA Free Aromatherapy Humidifier】 Use safe and eco-friendly BPA Free materials which the baby bottles are made from, as well as state-of-the-art production processes and strict quality control, this ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is an amazing aromatherapy device to release your tried and make your life better 【Improve Air Quality Of Your Living Space】 Not only an aromatherapy, this essential oil diffuser can also be used as a humidifier to improve your home's air and atmosphere quality, cover the odd of pets or smoking and protect you family from excessively dry air, microorganisms, allergens, dust, and more! 【Automatic Off Ensure Your Safety】 Large 300ml water capacity means it can continue use up to 8 hours. When time is up or there is no water, it will turn off automatically, keeping the peace of your mind and ensuring your safety. Press the "Mist" button for more than one second, choose the timer from 120 min, 240 min, or ON. 【Quiet Enough To Give You A Good Night】 Lower than 35dB quiet Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser with Adjustable Cool Mist Mode, this Humidifier will offer you a wonderful night. 7 Color LED Lights fit for home, office and everywhere you want put it, it is the best gift for your family and friend.