Under Armour

Essential No Show Socks, 6-pairs

96% Polyester, 4% Spandex Imported Machine wash Flat knit construction conforms to foot for superior touch and feel Embedded arch support reduces foot fatigue Anti-odor technology helps prevent odor in the sock Material wicks sweat and dries fast Under Armour brand mission is to make all athletes better through passion, science and the relentless pursuit of innovation. Today's athlete demands a sock that not only represents the look and feel of the brand, but that simultaneously provides useful, technical attributes bridging the gap between style and functionality.