Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Skims
Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Skims
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Bardot Knit Top
BUY
£55.00
Reformation
Anthropologie
Floral Jacquard Tie-front Blouse
BUY
£68.00
£98.00
Anthropologie
Skims
Cozy Knit Tank
BUY
$52.00
Skims
Camilla & Marc
Bruno Shirt
BUY
$224.00
$320.00
The Iconic
More from Skims
Skims
Cozy Knit Pant Bone
BUY
$88.00
Skims
Skims
Cozy Knit Tank
BUY
$52.00
Skims
Skims
Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress
BUY
$78.00
Skims
Skims
Lace Pointelle Cami Bodysuit
BUY
£66.00
Skims
More from Tops
Reformation
Bardot Knit Top
BUY
£55.00
Reformation
Anthropologie
Floral Jacquard Tie-front Blouse
BUY
£68.00
£98.00
Anthropologie
Skims
Cozy Knit Tank
BUY
$52.00
Skims
Camilla & Marc
Bruno Shirt
BUY
$224.00
$320.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted