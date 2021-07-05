Physician's Formula

Essential Minis Set

£36.95

A five-piece mini makeup set. Perfect for keeping your skin and makeup flawless while you’re on the go, or for trying out your next beauty favourites, the Essential Minis Set features five of Physicians Formula’s bestselling products. With everything you need to keep the skin fresh and hydrated, and your makeup touched up, the set comes with a luxe silver cosmetic bag to keep all your minis safe while you’re travelling. Cruelty free Paraben free Set Includes: Rosé All Day Oil-Free Serum, 11ml – An antioxidant serum to help tighten and brighten the skin for a radiant glow. Spotlight Illuminating Primer, 8.4ml – A blurring primer to correct, protect, and visibly reduce redness. Mineral Glow Pearls in Champagne, 4.9g – A powder of multi-coloured pearls to create glowing skin while protecting and conditioning the skin. The Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick in Fight Free Red-icals, 2.3ml – A bright red lip colour enriched with organic avocado oil and vitamins A and E to hydrate the lips. Killer Curves Mascara in Black, 3.7g - A full-volume curling mascara with an hourglass brush that coats and sets even the tiniest lashes.