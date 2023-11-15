United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Sephora Collection
Essential Mini Hair Set
$15.00$10.00
At Sephora
From our collaboration with artist John Prince Siddon. Inspired by the bold patterning of Siddon’s artwork. This pattern represents Warlu which means fire in Walmarjarri. Compact, practical and roomy: the Nifty Camera Bag is perfect for festivals, travelling or any day to day activities where you need all your essentials but not a massive bag to carry them in. The Nifty is deceptively small but easily fits your phone, wallet, keys, passport and essential cosmetics with a lil extra room to spare! Bag features two main zip up chambers with a smaller front pocket. Adjustable cross body strap which can be worn tight across your chest or loose down by your waist. Bag measures: 20cm high x 15cm wide x 10cm deep